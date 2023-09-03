Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.07% of Match Group worth $221,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Match Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Match Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.