William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $334.52. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

