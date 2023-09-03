William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

