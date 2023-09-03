William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Universal Electronics worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,984.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Arling acquired 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,252.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,643 shares of company stock valued at $149,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $8.95 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

