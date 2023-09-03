William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,292,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $121.91 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

