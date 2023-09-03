William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $243.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

