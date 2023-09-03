William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,081 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TDCX were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $5.76 on Friday. TDCX Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $834.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

TDCX Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

