William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,270 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,731 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TDY opened at $420.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

