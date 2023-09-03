William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Tennant worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,923 shares of company stock worth $1,009,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

