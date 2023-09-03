William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $66.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

