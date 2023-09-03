William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.61 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.26 and its 200-day moving average is $489.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

