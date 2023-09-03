William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.12 Million Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,748,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.38% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,520.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $519,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,520.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.83 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $677.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

