William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 551,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.62. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.