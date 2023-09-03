William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

