William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,407 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

