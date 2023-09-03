William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 262,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

