William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,477 shares of company stock worth $7,786,206. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.