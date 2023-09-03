William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 48,614 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

