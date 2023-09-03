William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 55,868 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,868 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

