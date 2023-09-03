William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 39,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 124,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

