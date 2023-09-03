William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.