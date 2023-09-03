William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $407.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.60.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

