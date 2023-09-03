William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

