Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $145,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $119.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

