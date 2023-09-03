ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 105,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 140.7% in the first quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 2,236,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after buying an additional 1,307,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.