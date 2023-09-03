ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 105,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 2,236,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after buying an additional 1,307,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.