17,791 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,027,000.
Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE SPB opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB
Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands
In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.