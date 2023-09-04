190,000 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB reduced their price target on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.29.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $711.67 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

