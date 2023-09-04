208 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $160.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

