21,459 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

