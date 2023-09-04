2,573 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.5 %

BBY opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

