400,000 Shares in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 789,007 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SANG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $3.95 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Sangoma Technologies Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

