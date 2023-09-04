5,300 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $111.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

