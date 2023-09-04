Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,542 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 30.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $86.44 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

