AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AECOM
AECOM Stock Up 0.9 %
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.