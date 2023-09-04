AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 5th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY24 guidance at $2.30-$2.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVAV opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

