Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$72.39 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATD

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.