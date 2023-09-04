Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

