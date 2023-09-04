American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 381,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

