American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Critical Review

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Rebel has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Rebel and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Rebel presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,847.37%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $16.03 million 0.04 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $234.17 million 0.04 $17.62 million N/A N/A

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group beats American Rebel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

