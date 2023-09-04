America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 5th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $113.53 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $744.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMT. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

