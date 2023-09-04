Analyzing Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) & Its Peers

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million -$7.20 million 60.30 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $6.25 billion $1.26 billion 3.70

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -232.84% -19.05% -20.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 269 728 747 73 2.34

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.06%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

