Analyzing Cibus (CBUS) & Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 404 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.83 Cibus Competitors $126.82 million -$32.87 million 33.23

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -9,267.94% -185.03% -24.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 541 1604 5193 51 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

