ARAW (ARAW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.11

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 1,907.9% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $655,217.98 and $0.11 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00001637 USD and is down -94.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

