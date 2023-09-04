Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 1,098.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 183,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $707,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

