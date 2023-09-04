Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $141.00 Average PT from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ

Insider Transactions at Assurant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $2,059,393. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after purchasing an additional 695,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $140.02 on Monday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $165.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.