Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.476 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Atco Price Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

