Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,065,813.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total transaction of $1,681,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,512,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,065,813.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,714 shares of company stock valued at $63,643,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.