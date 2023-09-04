Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

