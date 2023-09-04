Aviva PLC Buys 2,830 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

